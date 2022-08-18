It's not every day you get to learn from one of the best players in the WNBA.
But that's what new Capitals recruit Dekeiya Cohen had the chance to do in a stint at Turkish professional side Mersin University.
Cohen lived in the same apartment block as Brittney Sykes, a star with the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks.
Capitals fans, of course, are well-acquainted with the American's talents. Sykes starred throughout the last WNBL season, claiming the Defensive Player of the Year award and leading Canberra to the post-season.
Cohen would love to follow a similar path, the forward determined to make an instant impact when she arrives in Australia.
"We hung out a lot when I was in Turkey, so I know her pretty well," Cohen said. "I haven't reached out to her yet, but I've seen some of the things she's done in Australia and I saw how much she loved it there.
"That was reassuring to see, she only had great things to say about the team and the country."
Cohen played for Baylor University before moving to Turkey and then lining up for Israeli club Hapoel Rishon Lezion last season.
It's a career that's provided the 26-year-old with the chance to challenge herself in a range of environments.
That experience played a big role in Kristen Veal's pursuit of Cohen, the Capitals coach determined to sign a high-quality import.
Veal has her sights on on-court success and developing the team's youngsters and she's confident Cohen will aid in that process.
"The fact she's been travelling and playing in multiple countries makes her more worldly," Veal said.
"Her mindset and openness with moving around the globe is going to make her experience better.
"Our playing group will lap that up. We've got a passionate, creative, young group that loves new experiences and people coming in."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
