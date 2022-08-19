Father's Day affordable gift guide | Trending

Affordable, fun and tasty ideas to make Dad's day, with each costing less than $50.
Advertisement
Shang-ri-lax shirt, $30. This cheeky take on the infamous party shirt is adorned with surfboards, beach tents, luggage, thongs and white ibis (aka bin chickens). mambosurfdeluxe.com.au
Brutal Truth foaming facial cleanser, $13. When time is of the essence, this product has Dad covered. Made with natural ingredients, essential oils and a crafted blend of Australian native extracts, the formula cleans and hydrates hair and skin. Available at Woolworths and Coles nationally.
M.100 multitool, $49.95. A functional, lightweight tool that's perfect for dads who love to make, build, fix and create. tacticagear.com
Mini Truff hot sauce pack, $49.95. A blend of ripe chilli peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savoury spices, this gift pack ensures Dad is doing right by his takeaway meals - by adding extra hot sauce, naturally. truff.com.au
Thermacell portable repeller, $49.95. Perfect for dads who love camping, fishing, hiking or simply relaxing in the great outdoors. The portable mosquito repeller has a 98 per cent efficiency rate, creating a 21 square metre zone of protection. Available at leading hardware retailers and select camping and caravan outlets.
Golf gift set, $46.99. A great gift for budding golfers, this set includes golf balls, tees and a golf tool in a stylish brown vegan leather case. yellowoctopus.com.au
Macadamia brittle, $25. Dad's old favourite just got fancy. Within this reusable tin is the fresh, crisp, buttery texture people have gone nuts for. bendigobrittle.com.au
Ultimate Australia Travel List, $39.99. The ideal gift for dads who love to get out and about with the family. Why not include Post-it notes and a highlighter too! shop.lonelyplanet.com
Advertisement
Massage Gun $35. What dad doesn't love a massage at the end of the day? Comes with four interchangeable heads so you can relax or relieve Dad's sore muscles. Available at the Reject Shop.
Cabernet Sauvignon, $20. Takes the guesswork out of what wine should accompany what cut of meat. The wine will be so perfectly paired, Dad may even cry into his barbecue. thebutcherscellar.com
Fyna Superior Liquorice Co. Dad's Liquorice Box, $27.50. We all know Dad's love their liquorice and sweet treats, so this delicious selection of mouth watering, Australian made liquorice is the perfect gift. Available at the Reject Shop, and selected independent IGA and Foodworks, and specialty stores.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.