The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Poorer Australians to face 'increasing burden' during EV switch, department concedes

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
August 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen wants to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in Australia. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Low-income earners are set to face an "increasing burden" as the last cohort able to afford electric vehicles, a federal government department has conceded.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.