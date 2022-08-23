A man has been clocked riding his motorcycle at 152 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone, resulting in a $1841 fine.
The 55 year-old Queanbeyan man also lost six demerit points for the offence of speeding by more than 45 km/h.
The reckless motorcyclist was one of several road users caught flouting the rules in the Uriarra on the weekend.
Another man was fined $1600 for driving with no insurance in a vehicle unregistered since May, 2019.
Police say the man also had to arrange for his vehicle to be towed to Canberra and alternative transport to get himself home.
According to the man, he had missed the registration notices after moving house several times since it had lapsed.
ACT police have reminded road users to keep their licence and registration details current and to ensure they have appropriate insurance coverage.
Address details can be updated via the Access Canberra website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
