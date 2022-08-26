Delivering fruit and veggies in fresh ways | Trending

Five serves a day isn't nearly enough when the fruit and vegetable offerings are this tasty.
Ramona the Radish rug, $236. From Spanish brand Lorena Canals, which has been a trendsetter in the kids' home décor market since introducing the washable rug concept. momydecor.com.au
Ceramica Salerno plate, $14.95. Warmer weather is just around the corner and designs such as this are a welcome change in spring. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Strawberry airpod holder, $169. Sure, take your tech seriously, but why not have some fun with the accompanying accessories? deadlyponies.com/au
Studymate ruled exercise book, $2.55. Enclose your jottings and musings with pops of colour. officeworks.com.au
Joode socks, $16.95. A great gift - even for yourself perhaps - if you prefer your socks to be sprinkled with fun. joode.co
Carrot vegetable peeler and scrubber, $14.99. Use the 'stalk' to scrub your veggies, then slide off the 'carrot' to reveal a handy peeler. yellowoctopus.com.au
Avocado salt and pepper set, $12.95. Shaped like two halves of an avocado, you can join these two guys together to create a whole avocado. spoilt.com.au
Doublet vegetable printed spangle T-shirt, $368. Fibre just got fancy! Sequins teamed with veggies never looked so chic. marais.com.au
Carriere Freres tomato candle, $79. A twist on more familiar candle fragrances, it's like you just stepped into the garden. libertineparfumerie.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
