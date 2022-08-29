The Canberra Times
Vinnies Night Patrol celebrates 21 years of sandwiches, hot drinks and kindness in Canberra and Queanbeyan

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:20am
Volunteers have powered the Vinnies Night Patrol since day one. Volunteers general hand day shift team leader Tom McGuinness and night-time volunteer Greg Young at the celebrations on Monday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

For 21 years, the Vinnies Night Patrol has been handing out sandwiches, hot drinks, warm clothing and a sense of connection to those experiencing homelessness across Canberra and Queanbeyan, the milestone celebrated on Monday at the Canberra Southern Cross Club in Woden.

