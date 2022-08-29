For 21 years, the Vinnies Night Patrol has been handing out sandwiches, hot drinks, warm clothing and a sense of connection to those experiencing homelessness across Canberra and Queanbeyan, the milestone celebrated on Monday at the Canberra Southern Cross Club in Woden.
The location for the celebration was significant, with Canberra Southern Cross Club chief executive officer Ian Mackay saying for 20 of the 21 years, the club had provided the sandwiches for the Night Patrol as it headed out 364 nights of the year (with a night off for Christmas).
Mr Mackay said he had also been out on one of the Night Patrols and seen its work in action.
"The thing that struck me was the kindness [shown] and that, to me, is what the Vinnies Night Patrol is all about," he said.
The new CEO of St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn, Lucy Hohnen, said thousands of people experiencing homelessness had been helped by the Vinnies Night Patrol over the last 21 years.
Last year, alone, 8000 people had been helped, grabbing a sandwich, perhaps a warm coat or a sleeping bag, as well as having a conversation with a volunteer.
Ms Hohnen said she had also gone out on a Night Patrol on a freezing evening last week and been told by one of the people it assisted that Vinnies was just "always there to help".
She was looking to add extra vehicles to the fleet, with more Canberrans struggling, often out of sight, whether that was camping in a tent at the Cotter or couch-surfing as they had no other place to go.
Cost-of-living pressures and housing stress were pushing more people to the edge.
"We've got a whole changing population of people coming to us," Ms Hohnen said.
ACT Minister for Homelessness and Housing Services, Rebecca Vassarotti, said the lack of safe, comfortable housing was still a massive issue in Canberra, an affluent city in an affluent nation.
She said the goal in tackling homelessness was that it should be "rare, brief and non-reoccurring".
Ms Vassarotti said she had been on a Night Patrol at Dickson and witnessed the "Vinnies' mantra of 'Good Works in Action'" come to life through the dedication and compassion of volunteers and paid staff.
"We know that you have made a difference," the Minister said.
Tom McGuinness, of Kambah, is a volunteer team leader for the general hands day shift for the Vinnies Night Patrol.
The former facilities manager at the Royal Australian Mint has been a volunteer for two years.
"We make sure the vehicles are all well-maintained before they go out for the evening and they're all stocked full of clothing, hygiene packs and other supplies," he said.
"We make sure the vans are roadworthy and safe. We pick up milk and fruit through the week, as well, for clients in the evenings.
"I started doing it as I was transitioning into retirement time. I've been in Australia since I was 21, and that was 40 years ago now. I wanted to look after the community that had look after me so well since I got here."
Mr McGuinness said he got back a lot by volunteering with the Night Patrol, doing at least two day shifts a week.
"The gratification knowing that we're looking after the needy is a big thing and also having the focus and discipline of a routine is very good in retirement," he said.
Another volunteer, Greg Young, said if the volunteers didn't go out with the Night Patrol, those in need would go hungry and cold but also they would have few people to talk with.
"It is great to hear their stories, some are sad, some are extremely positive as well," Mr Young said.
During his more than 12 months volunteering with the Night Patrol, Mr Young especially remembered a man who had been a "victim of the COVID lockdown", losing his income and being evicted from his rented premises.
Mr Young said the man slept in his car for three to four weeks, always maintaining "an extremely positive" resolve. With the help of Vinnies, the man got a new job and was able to get into a new rented unit.
"It was good to see Vinnies was able to assist this person," he said.
Mr Young said he could always go home to his warm, comfortable bed but those on the street did not have that luxury.
He was reminded of a sign at his work that always stayed with him: "Do What is Right, Not What is Easy".
"The Vinnies Night Patrol is doing what is right," Mr Young said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
