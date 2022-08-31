Here's an example. There's a drama that's public, front page stuff in which a number of ministers have an interest. One of them mid crisis goes overseas and breaks the usual convention of not commenting on stuff at home whilst out of the country. The remarks made are either a direct lie or so calculatingly misleading as to be a lie by another name. You're one of the ministers involved. You see this report and know the media will be following it up. You're going to have to say something. What you can't say is "He's not telling the whole truth." It's not a rock and a hard place, it's a scalpel and a machete. Understandably you are deeply annoyed your colleague treats you like this and is allowed to get away with it. Tension builds. Brittle environments are not good. They weaken teams in a pernicious and silent way.

