The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Amanda Vanstone: Labor's 100 day report card is a load of baloney

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's party recently outlined its achievements in the first 100 days of government. Picture by James Croucher

Milestones make easy headlines; the first 100 days has an air of history about it. So it's no surprise that social media carries Labor's self report card on its first 100 days. The first 100 days goes in a flash.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.