That's very nice, but the money grows faster and faster as time passes. On your 55th birthday it will be $1 million, by age 60 $1.6 million, and at age 65 it would be $2.5 million. The cream on the cake is that as a small business owner you may wish to reduce your hours, but continue working until age 70, keeping up your $2000 a month contribution. You could then celebrate your 70th birthday with just on $4 million in your super fund. Notice the miracle of compound interest at work. Your superannuation has made you a tax-free $1.5 million between age 65 and 70. It's most unlikely you could have made that much money from your own efforts.

