Chidi Okwechime jailed for more than five years after choking, raping social media influencer

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:35am
Chidi Okwechime outside court during his trial. Picture by Blake Foden

A serial criminal has been jailed for more than five years after choking and raping a social media influencer in a "traumatic" Canberra attack he continues to deny committing.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

