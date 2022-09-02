Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has encouraged a Canberra teenager to follow his dreams, before revealing he experienced discrimination in the workplace because he uses a wheelchair.
Thirteen-year-old Bas Tech met his hero Mr Alcott at the Jobs and Skills Summit on Thursday.
"People think we can't do jobs because of what our disability is, but actually, not only because you're a smart guy but also because of tech, it's enabling us to be able to have a crack and do anything everybody else can," Mr Alcott told Bas.
"Bas is thirteen, right? In five years, [aged] 18, I want Bas to go out there and think I can do whatever I want. He can go out there and kick ass and contribute, if he so chooses."
When Bas submitted evidence to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability earlier this year, he spoke about Grand Slam winner and DJ Mr Alcott.
"Thanks for giving me such a pump up, I really appreciate it," Mr Alcott said.
"Do you want a job?" Mr Alcott joked.
"We can come work together. Mate, when I was 13 I was hiding in my bedroom to be honest, so thanks for everything that you do."
Mr Alcott also revealed one of his own experiences of workplace discrimination.
"I had one job interview once, and it was up stairs, and rather than come downstairs and do the interview, they just cancelled it. That happens everyday to some many people with disabilities," he said.
"I think the time for lip service is over, because we've been getting that for a long time."
Mr Alcott also called for changes to the Disability Support Pension.
"There are people on the DSP at the moment, who could probably could go out and get work, but they chose not to because if they do work they might lose their DSP. You then can't get medicine. You then can't get care," he said.
"We can go out and work, but obviously [payments] will then be cut. I don't see why you can't, to a point, earn the pension, aged care or DSP and work as well?"
Earlier this year Bas, who has cerebral palsy, submitted evidence to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.
"Dylan Alcott is a radio DJ and an athlete who just like me has a disability," Bas said.
"Also, Dylan Alcott DJs at Triple J and he does sport very well, including tennis and others, and just like me he does swimming very well."
Bas, who wants to work at the Apple Genius bar when he grows up, spoke about living a normal teenage life.
"People like me with cerebral palsy like to have fun just like everyone else," he said.
"I might take longer to do things and I need some supports, but I am just the same as everyone else.
"Cerebral palsy doesn't define who I am.
"I YouTube and game when I go home, and play YouTube until 9pm when I go to sleep.
"All the evidence proves I am a regular kid who can do the same things, but just cooler."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
