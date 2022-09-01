The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Canberra shows clean energy switch 'can be done': Andrew Barr

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
September 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Canberra was showing that ambitious climate targets could be achieved. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government wants to demonstrate to the rest of the nation that the shift to 100 per cent renewables and phasing out of fossil-fueled cars and natural gas can be done, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.