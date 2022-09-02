The Restoring Territory Rights Bill 2022, a private members' bill introduced by Labor backbenchers Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling, is due to be introduced into the Senate on Monday, though it is not expected to go to a vote in this sitting period. The bill comfortably passed the lower house in August by a margin of 99 votes to 37. But the numbers still look tight in the Senate and let's not forget that at every previous opportunity to restore Territorians the same rights as citizens who live in the states, the Australian Parliament has failed the people of Canberra and the Northern Territory. Hell, for years Canberra's very own Liberal Senator Zed Seselja opposed restoring to his constituents the same rights as those who live in the states, though Canberrans solved that problem democratically at the last federal election by voting in independent senator David Pocock instead.