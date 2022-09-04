The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Energy efficiency should be a priority in public housing

By Letters to the Editor
September 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction Rebecca Vassarotti's commitment to higher housing energy efficiency is welcome. Picture by Karleen Minney

Congratulations to Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction Rebecca Vassarotti and the building ministers from each state and territory for reaching agreement to raise the energy efficiency requirements in the National Construction Code from six stars to seven stars. Minister Vassarotti comments that "the homes we build today will stand for many decades, so it is vital that we build homes that are climate-resilient, comfortable and accessible".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.