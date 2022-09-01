The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Breaking

Federal Court could send DFAT unpaid superannuation case to mediation after Albanese government's 'extraordinary' new laws

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated September 1 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government has "bolted the doors to the stadium" against three Foreign Affairs Department staff who claimed they were owed missing superannuation, a lawyer representing the public servants has told the Federal Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.