The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Early childhood educators to strike on September 7 over poor pay and conditions

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
September 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Civic Early Childhood Centre assistant director Nazish Mustaq and Anna Whitty, chief executive officer of Northside Community Service speaking ahead of nation-wide industrial action in the early childhood sector. Picture by Keegan Carroll

There's an uncomfortable truth the early childhood workforce wants to shout about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.