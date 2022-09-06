A man is behind bars after allegedly lighting his neighbour's door on fire after a dispute over loud music, burning himself in the process.
Court documents say Reid man Taylor John Jones, 27, complained to his upstairs neighbour about the loud music, asking if he would "mind turning the bass down" on Sunday about 12.53pm.
The neighbour refused, resulting in an argument through the neighbour's front door.
A short while later, Jones allegedly picked up a lighter and aerosol can from his unit and went back upstairs in front of the neighbour's door.
The defendant allegedly stabbed the aerosol can and set it alight, throwing it at the victim's door caught fire for a short time.
Police say Jones's pants caught fire in the process, and his hair was "significantly singed".
When the alleged victim and his wife came outside to put the fire out, Jones is accused of brandished a knife at the man and attempted to slash him three times.
The alleged victim contacted ACT Policing and Jones was arrested.
Jones appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday and was sent to a mental health facility for an assessment.
When he returned on Tuesday morning, Special Magistrate Margaret Hunter formally charged him with arson, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Jones did not enter pleas.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth opposed bail, arguing Jones was likely not to attend future court dates and commit more offences if released to continue living in his apartment.
Mr Wadsworth told the court Jones's alleged actions amounted to "a disproportionate response" to a neighbour's loud music.
Ms Hunter responded by saying: "Well, it depends how bad it was."
"I've never come across someone who lit the door on fire," Mr Wadsworth told the magistrate, prompting her to admit she was being "facetious".
Jones' Legal Aid lawyer, Jeremy Banwell, told the court there was "a significant background of violence" involving the alleged victim, who the 27-year-old accused of making death threats.
Mr Banwell said said his client, who had a heart issue and a possible brain deformity, had not been provided his medication since being taken into custody.
The lawyer said Jones could likely live with an aunt if released, and requested the bail application be delayed until the afternoon.
While Mr Banwell confirmed the defendant's aunt could house him for "a few days at least", Ms Hunter was "not confident" to grant bail without a permanent residential address away from the alleged victim.
The magistrate described Jones's criminal history as "horrendous" and said while she could understand him being upset by "blaring" music, his alleged response was "not the way to go about things".
She therefore remanded Jones in custody until his next court appearance on September 27.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
