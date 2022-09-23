The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The long journey of progressive British car design embraces the best of Land Rover, Jaguar and Mini

PB
By Peter Brewer
September 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prince Harry in a mini-Land Rover at the start of the Invictus Games. Picture supplied

For the Queen's final motorised journey through London, it was fittingly in a specially modified Jaguar hearse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.