The Governor-General was in London to farewell the Queen, so the public was invited to Government House in Canberra Monday night to say goodbye to not only Britain's longest-serving monarch, but someone they all felt they knew.
As part of arrangements to recognise and remember the contributions of Queen Elizabeth II, Government House extended the invitation to members of the public to watch the live broadcast of Her Majesty's State Funeral.
Government House was the scene of many official ceremonies during the Queen's 14 visits to Canberra over her lifetime. It was also where she stayed during every one of those visits, to rest and repair between engagements. The vast grounds, where there are more kangaroos than people, offered her some peace and privacy.
The Queen had a favourite room when she stayed at Government House, the Vista Room, on the first floor, overlooking the Vista Lawn on the southern side of the building.
On Monday night, the house was bathed in royal purple as images of the Queen through the decades were beamed onto its white walls. It made for a stunning welcome to 300 everyday Canberrans who registered to be there after seeing the invitation on the Governor-General's Facebook page.
And it was on the back of a magical sunset against the Brindabellas, which somehow added to the poignancy of the moment.
Alexander Buker, 27, of Kaleen, came dressed in black tie, which he last wore at his college graduation.
"It's the end of an era," he said. "It is a very sad day. She means everything. She means consistency for me - through peace and war, good times and bad, she was always here for us.
"I feel really honoured to be here, I really do."
There was a warm, inviting air to Government House as people were arranged in rows of chairs in the drawing and dining rooms, in front of banks of televisions, tuned to the ABC's telecast of the Queen's funeral.
The smell of lilies filled the room and people chatted quietly, respectful of the occasion. But as soon as Her Majesty's coffin came into view and the bagpipes started there was absolute silence and a switch in the energy.
People were transfixed. It was spine-tingling.
The drawing room is where ministers and prime ministers are officially sworn in by the governor-general. On Monday night, it hosted the ordinary people who just wanted to celebrate their Queen.
Margaret Brownlie, a retired nurse from Tasmania now living in Canberra, said it was unbelievable to be at Government House, the home of the Queen's representative, on the night of her funeral.
"I was four years old when I first saw the Queen in Tasmania and I have had an unwavering loyalty to her ever since," she said.
"Her leadership, her elegance, her eloquence has had a profound effect on me. There won't be another Queen Elizabeth.
"I am sad, not because she is gone, but because I don't think there will be another leader like her."
Mother and daughter Janine Vickers, of Flynn, and Jessica Kirsopp, of Melba, wore black and matching headbands. They are both long-time followers of the Royal Family and the Queen.
"I think the first time I saw the Queen at Expo 88 in Brisbane," Jessica said. "Well, I was asleep in the stroller and mum pushed me towards her."
Janine and Jessica even travelled to London to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.
"It would be good to be there [in London] but this is the next best place to be," Janine said.
English mum Lucie Collins brought her three boys Oliver, 13; Tobias, 11; and James, 9. Her husband Charles is a commander in the Royal Navy on secondment to Australia.
The family were feeling the pull of England.
"We're probably too young to understand it now but in the future we will look back on tonight as a very big memory," Oliver said.
There were tears. Everybody stood for the still unfamiliar God Save the King. The new era had begun.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
