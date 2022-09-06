The Canberra Times
Arrest warrant issued for Dilawaaiz Dil charged with 54-tax related offences after failing to attend ACT court

By Toby Vue
September 6 2022 - 7:30pm
A man who was once told that free food did not exist after saying some lawyers "wanted me to pay them" for advice about his 54 tax-related charges is now a police target after he failed to attend court.

