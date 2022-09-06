The Canberra Times
Break in at Old Parliament House, man wanted to 'set free' people

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated September 6 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:05am
Old Parliament House was broken into early this morning. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A man charged after allegedly breaking into Old Parliament House told police he believed people were trapped inside and needed to be set free.

