A man charged after allegedly breaking into Old Parliament House told police he believed people were trapped inside and needed to be set free.
The 30-year-old Watson man was arrested about 1.20am on Tuesday after allegedly entering the building.
Police responded to reports from building security that a person had broken into the building by smashing some glass doors.
Through searching the premises, police were unable to locate him until an announcement was made on the building's internal PA system advising him to make his way to the main lobby.
The man did so, and he was placed under arrest.
The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with trespassing on Commonwealth property and two counts of damaging Commonwealth property.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
