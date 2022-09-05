The Canberra Times
Former rock climbing coach Stephen Mitchell charged with nine new offences as more alleged victims come forward

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:22am, first published 5:45am
Stephen Mitchell outside court earlier this year. Picture by Blake Foden

A former champion rock climbing coach has been charged with another nine offences after two more alleged victims came forward, taking the number of children he is accused of sexually abusing to seven.

