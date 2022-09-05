A former champion rock climbing coach has been charged with another nine offences after two more alleged victims came forward, taking the number of children he is accused of sexually abusing to seven.
Stephen Leonard Mitchell, 56, now faces 26 charges over allegations he groomed and sexually abused children in the ACT and overseas between 1994 and 2005.
Advertisement
He has pleaded not guilty to seven of the alleged offences but is yet to enter pleas to the remainder.
The newest charges levelled at the Holt man are six counts of committing an act of indecency and three counts of giving false or misleading information.
In a statement on Monday morning, ACT Policing said the latter related to Mitchell allegedly obtaining security clearances to work in several government departments by making false or misleading statements.
Magistrate Louise Taylor did not read aloud what she called the "bundle of fresh charges" when Mitchell faced the ACT Magistrates Court later in the day.
Defence lawyer Peter Woodhouse said reading them was not necessary because he had already received copies of them.
Prosecutor Beth Morrisroe sought an adjournment of the matter until October 25, indicating the case was likely to be in a position for a committal to the ACT Supreme Court on that date.
Ms Morrisroe said the brief of evidence against Mitchell still needed to be finalised and Mr Woodhouse would need time to "get across it" between now and the next occasion.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The prosecutor told the court there had been some "complexities" in compiling the brief because of the need to track down relevant documents from decades ago.
Ms Taylor granted the adjournment and continued Mitchell's bail until the Holt man's next appearance.
Investigations under Operation Pyrite, a taskforce looking into Mitchell's alleged crimes, are ongoing and detectives have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers website.
Police said anyone outside Australia with such information should report it via the website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.