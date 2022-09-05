Police are seeking help to identify two women in relation to an alleged assault outside Fiction Club on Sunday, August 7.
ACT Policing allege a 30-year-old woman was assaulted to the point of unconsciousness at about 4.30am on Bunda Street, Civic.
It is believed the two women depicted in the images have information that will be able to help the investigation.
Officers are also seeking anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website - you can also visit your nearest police station.
Please quote reference number 7181297.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
