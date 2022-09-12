Over the last few centuries, whenever sugar has been scarce or a luxury, people have often turned to the humble carrot to bring sweetness back to their lives, falling in love with it at the same time. Carrot puddings and cakes have been on British and European tables since the 1500s, often combined with woody spices and dried fruits just as they are today. During the Second World War, with the rationing of sweeteners, carrot cake exploded in popularity among thrifty British households, being touted not only as a delicious dessert, but a superfood that could help you see in the dark; a handy skill in the time of blackouts.