At the sold-out event in the National Gallery of Australia last week, he started off talking about the important work of the public service in making art available to the public, before describing the geometric designs of the building, discussing the controversy around its opening, referring to Greek thinkers Plato, Euclid, and Pythagoras, and quoting German philosopher Immanuel Kant. It may sound heavy, but it was delivered lightly, without pretension, and served Professor Davis' points about leadership nicely. We personally enjoyed the colour and erudition of the speech.