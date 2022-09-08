The Canberra Times
CJ Shaw releases new video to Lonely Road filmed on the beautiful Monaro plains

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 8 2022 - 2:00pm
A dinner party in the Blue Mountains led to Canberra musician CJ Shaw collaborating with in-demand LA-based Australian composer Allyson Newman on his latest single Lonely Road, which is released on Friday.

