Labor's climate targets are now law. Now comes the hard part.

The easy part is done.
The hard part - politically, logistically and economically - is only just beginning.
That is the state of things after the government's climate change bill passed the Federal Parliament on Thursday.
That targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and ultimately reaching net zero, will soon be among the laws of the land is significant.
It is a major political win for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who wants climate action here and abroad to define his government.
And though Peter Dutton's opposition dismissed legislated targets as mere symbolism, and Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen even admitted Labor would've pressed on regardless of whether Parliament backed its plan, the bill does have one important, practical purpose.
The companies whose billions will fund the shift from fossil fuels to renewables have been crying out for the policy certainty needed to feel secure making long-term investments.
Targets, enshrined in law, offer that security.
So this is a significant moment.
But as Mr Bowen has acknowledged openly and repeatedly, it is just the start. The easy part.
The hard part involves steering the nation through a technological transition on par with the industrial revolution, only faster, while navigating political pressure from all sides and the ever-present threat of domestic and global economic disruption.
It is worth stepping through those challenges, starting with the politics.
The Greens chose not to use its numbers to sink Labor's climate bill in the Senate, as they did to Kevin Rudd's carbon pollution scheme in 2009.
But leader Adam Bandt won't stop pressuring the government to lift its targets and ban new coal and gas projects, including as the government sets about redesigning the so-called safeguard mechanism and rewriting federal environmental protection laws.
Labor will also face pressure on its right flank from the Coalition, which will pin blame on the government if household power bills rise or don't fall as far as promised.
Now to the logistics - what's required to pull off this nation-reshaping task of shifting a grid which relies on coal and gas to one powered with renewables.
Roughly 10,000 kilometres of new transmission lines will need to be built, primarily through regional Australia, to carry the green energy supplies, according to the energy market operator.
Major new sources of generation will be required as demand for electricity surges at the same time as coal-fired power stations close in the coming two decades.
Labor is trying to bring emissions down while keeping the lights on and power prices in check.
The government is promising cheaper energy bills and the creation of more than 600,000 jobs in emerging industries under its "Powering Australia" plan to reach net zero by 2050.
To get there it will have to navigate a path where bumps and roadblocks threaten at each turn.
You can be sure that traversing it will be far more difficult than passing a bill with a target through the Federal Parliament.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
