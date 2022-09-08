Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is to "take a look" at whether investments in his personal superannuation are in breach of the Prime Minister's ministerial code of conduct.
It is the latest in an emerging controversy which has caught up at least six Labor ministers.
The opposition focused Thursday's Question Time on Mr Dreyfus's shares in Pengana Emerging Companies Fund, which opposition business manager Paul Fletcher said included businesses affected by the government's regulatory settings.
Mr Fletcher questioned whether the first law officer's investment was a possible conflict of interest.
Mr Dreyfus denied any breach of the ministerial code of conduct, calling the question "groundless", but said he would take another look to ensure there were no issues.
"I can assure the House that every single one of those publicly listed, managed funds that my private superannuation fund invests in have been fully disclosed to this House," he said.
"They are all, as I say, publicly listed managed funds, they are all invested to ensure they are broadly diversified and they are all funds in which I have no influence over investment decisions of that fund."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to seek the financial advice of the Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Glyn Davis regarding the issue.
"This is a very serious issue," Mr Dutton said.
"The Prime Minister has claimed to the Australian public that he's going to usher in a new era, a new era where there's greater accountability, where ministers will be held to a higher standard."
The opposition's legal affairs spokesperson Julian Leeser said the Albanese government had "no integrity on integrity".
More to come ...
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
