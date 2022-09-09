The Canberra Times
Federal ICAC delayed as Queen's death cancels parliament

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:15am, first published 1:00am
The introduction of legislation to create a federal anti-corruption watchdog will be delayed after Queen Elizabeth's death prompted the next sitting of parliament to be cancelled.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

