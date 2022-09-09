The Canberra Times

A sea of floral | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
September 9 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This spring is awash with floral prints set against blue, green and aquamarine. Picture by Shutterstock

This spring, the prettiest prints are set against various shades of blue and green.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Group features and special publications journalist

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.