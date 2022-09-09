A sea of floral | Trending

This spring, the prettiest prints are set against various shades of blue and green.
Floral shirt, $250. The pleated detail and full sleeve make this piece even more striking. karenmillen.com/au
Teas & C's Dahlia Daze ceramic teaspoon set, $14.95. The four spoons come gift boxed, making them an adorable (and affordable) present. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Blue floral dress, $399. A fun party dress with pops of bright colour. bonitacollective.com
Marguerite Bleu maxi skirt, $499. A-line skirts are flattering on all shapes and sizes. leolinofficial.com.au
Esme camisole and shorts, $39.99 each. Take your favourite loungewear to the next level with this flirty floral print, perfect for sleeping or lounging. brasnthings.com.au
Alvardo multi cushion, $89.99. Lilies come alive against moody blues. sheridan.com.au
Akilinia dress, $169.95. A Hawaiian floral print gives this otherwise simple shape the wow-factor. guess.com.au
Edie tennis dress, $349. An absolute hit for spring picnics and casual soirees. torannce.com
Lyra 2 handmade design mosaic sheet, $1599 per square metre. An investment for your bathroom or kitchen that'll be the envy of your friends. beaumont-tiles.com.au
Olympia bikini, $154.95. Swimwear season is just around the corner, with a bevy of beautiful designs already available. sunflair.de/en
Brea floral hand tufted rug, $899. Floral designs don't have to be traditional or predictable to make a statement. earlysettler.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
