There was not a bad word for the Queen on the streets of the Australian capital on the morning after her death.
Some voiced their support for a republic - but even these spoke well of the Queen. If there was a divide, it was generational, with younger people being less fervent in their admiration.
"I was upset to hear of the death of the Queen," Vincent Jason, "the Clock Doc", said in his shop full of clocks.
He admired the Queen even though he was not a great monarchist.
"My mother was very much a royalist. I could take it or leave it, but the Queen was a really special lady.
"As for the rest of the royals, I can take them or leave them but she does make a very good impression on most people, including myself."
Others were much more effusive. "I think she was a wonderful lady", Yvonne O'Neill said. "She had a great sense of duty. She had a great sense of dignity and she was a wonderful role model for people of her age.
She felt that she grew up with the Queen.
"She came out to Australia the year I was born and she was just a wonderful example of womanhood."
Darinka Lang thought the Queen had the best of 1950s values without the worst. She was dependable but she wasn't bigoted.
"People with those sort of values, you might expect them not to embrace gay people or any of the new kinds of things that are happening in the world today but she was never like that. She just accepted everybody - or she seemed to accept everybody - even her family that didn't hold her values a lot of the time.
"And all the trouble that happened, she was just always there solid and dependable. You know, in charge of things."
Even younger people who were less moved had something to admire, like her fashion sense and the way she wore a hat.
"If anything, I'm going to miss the fashion. She had fantastic hats," Alice Worley said.
But for her, there was little else to admire.
"I don't really think that I'm going to miss the Queen terribly much.
"I don't think that we really needed one in the first place. We don't really need one in this country. I don't think that we're going to need a king. I think that we can run things ourselves."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
