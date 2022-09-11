The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Middle-aged women drinking too much has nothing to do with class

By Sarah Rusbatch
September 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock

As a middle-aged woman who used to drink too much, I know all too well the slippery slope of emotional dependence on alcohol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.