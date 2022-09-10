King Charles III has been formally declared the new monarch of the Commonwealth, following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96.
The baton was passed on in London on Saturday evening, Australian time, with an official proclamation of the new monarch's ascension to the throne.
Advertisement
Earlier, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley led a group of dignitaries during a sombre wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra.
Mr Albanese joined King Charles in praising his mother's "compassion, her decency, her commitment" during an unprecedented seven-decade reign.
"There have been many moving tributes to the contribution of Queen Elizabeth, but none more so than from King Charles III," the Prime Minister said.
"The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. That's why so many Australians have made moving tributes and are mourning this enormous loss."
The public will be welcomed to Mr Hurley's own proclamation ceremony at parliament's forecourt at midday on Sunday, which will come after a meeting of Australia's Executive Council at Government House.
Proceedings will include an Indigenous smoking ceremony, before a 21-gun salute.
Mr Albanese joined a host of politicians, including Coalition leader Peter Dutton and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, at Parliament House on Saturday morning, to lay flowers before a statue of the Queen.
The monarch unveiled the statue, which is publicly accessible on a regular day, in 1988 as she opened the new Parliament House.
Pausing heads bowed for a moment, Mr Hurley and wife Linda were the first to pay their respects.
Mr Albanese's wreath, placed alongside Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, was compiled with wattle in tribute to a 1954 portrait of the Queen by Australian artist Sir William Dargie.
Despite the death prompting parliament to close for 15 days, cancelling a sitting period next week, a number of politicians from across the aisle remained in Canberra for the ceremony.
UK High Commissioner Vicki Treadell and Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian, who has had a frosty relationship with the Australian government, were also present to lay wreaths in honour of the deceased monarch.
Speaking after the ceremony, the Prime Minister said the presence of such a prestigious group of dignitaries "says something about the way the Queen was admired" around the world.
Mr Albanese claimed the entire world had suffered an "enormous loss", reiterating Australians' sympathy to the Royal Family.
Advertisement
"In an era of enormous change, she was a constant, reassuring presence with her compassion, and decency, her commitment to service, which is an absolute inspiration," he said.
Mr Albanese revealed he had spoken to new UK counterpart Liz Truss on Friday evening to convey the "depth of sadness" of the Australian people.
The pair will meet when Mr Albanese travels to London for the funeral, likely next week.
In London on Saturday evening, the Privy Council - made up of British MPs past and present, public servants, and the Lord Mayor of London - formally announced the death of Queen Elizabeth, confirming King Charles' ascension.
In his first address since ascending to the throne, King Charles promised to "renew" his mother's pledge to live a life devoted to service.
Advertisement
"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," he said.
"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.
"Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."
The King's coronation was unlikely to take place for some time, given the amount of planning involved. Queen Elizabeth's did not take place for over a year after her ascension.
He was entitled to choose from any of his other three names - Philip, Arthur, and George - but will continue to be known as Charles, which he has gone by throughout his life.
Advertisement
Mr Dutton said the Queen had touched the lives of millions of Australians, even those who had never met her.
"They've taken something from her service ... I think that was the great power, the great strength of her leadership," he said.
"She was able to connect with people from all walks of life, and that's why there's such a deep sense of grief and mourning."
READ MORE:
Mr Dutton said the new monarch's "dedication to the throne" would be well received across the Commonwealth.
Advertisement
"Continuity is an essential part, and King Charles this morning has demonstrated his commitment to this country," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.