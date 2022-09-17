The Canberra Times
Fitz's Challenge organisers expect electric bike surge to increase diversity

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
September 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Karen Proctor will take part in Fitz's Challenge next month for the first time, thanks to the purchase of an electric bike during the pandemic. Picture by Keegan Carroll

After overcoming back and neck pain that has made exercise difficult throughout her adult life, Karen Proctor will take on Fitz's Challenge next month, on an electric bicycle.

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

