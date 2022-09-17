After overcoming back and neck pain that has made exercise difficult throughout her adult life, Karen Proctor will take on Fitz's Challenge next month, on an electric bicycle.
The Fraser resident plans to join hundreds who will choose from seven cycle routes - from 50km to 255km - through the Brindabella Ranges on October 30.
The brave souls riding 165km or more will take on Fitz's Hill, climbing more than 270m over almost 3km.
Ms Proctor will tackle the 50km, her bike journey having begun just 18 months ago, with the purchase of her first electric bike.
"You've still got to work hard at it but you can make it as easy or as hard as you want it to be," she said.
"It means it's enjoyable, but you still get a workout."
Her neck and shoulder pain had prevented her from leaning forward on a regular bike, which was not an issue on the e-bike.
Now cycling the 20km round trip to work two or three days a week, Ms Proctor said having an electric bike had been transformative.
"My life has really opened up," she said.
"I looked at Fitz's in the past and thought it looked amazing ... and now I'm doing it."
Ms Proctor was one of the many people who purchased their first e-bike during the pandemic, contributing to skyrocketing sales across the country.
Bike Industry Australia figures showed e-bike imports doubled from 2019 to 2021, which could mean quite a few more battery-powered pedals at this year's Brindabella event.
Organisers have welcomed more e-bikes in what they said was shaping up to be a cracking year, after a scaled-back 2021 and cancellation due to COVID in 2020.
Kate Mokrij, former Pedal Power engagement manager, said anything that made the event more inclusive would be embraced.
Ms Mokrij said the ride had traditionally been male-dominated and it remained to be seen whether more e-bikes meant more women.
"Hopefully it opens up to a lot of people who might not have otherwise thought it was possible," she said.
Organisers have stressed the event is a personal challenge, not a race, so no one needs to get cranky if they're overtaken on the hill by an electric bike.
Registration for the event has opened - visit the Pedal Power website to sign up.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
