The bush capital's most senior politician has recounted her interactions with the late Queen, claiming Canberra was her "home away from home".
Speaking alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday, Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher said Canberra had showed its core importance within the Commonwealth following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Senator Gallagher highlighted, in 2011, the Queen made Canberra her base when touring Australia and told the then-chief minister of her fondness of the territory.
"As senator for the ACT I'm really pleased that the nation's capital has been able to fulfil its function," she said.
"I know Her Majesty was very fond of Canberra. I know that because in 2011 when I was chief minister and (when) she visited Australia, she used the nation's capital as her base as her home away from home and I had the opportunity to learn from her just how fond she was of both Australia and the nation's capital."
Senator Gallagher noted Canberrans had been contacting her local office about their affinity for the Queen and the central role she played to the capital and the running of Australia's democracy.
The ACT senator also defended Canberra's response to the Queen's death, following questions that crowds at Sunday's proclamation ceremony were sparse.
"Canberrans feel very proud of the fact she thought here was her home away from home," she said.
"I think Canberrans have responded in line with the rest of Australia."
Mr Albanese along with Governor-General David Hurley are expected to fly to Great Britain in the coming days for the funeral services.
His return will be followed by a swift trip to Japan on September 26 for the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. He is expected to be accompanied by John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull for the funeral in Japan.
The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.
Mr Albanese confirmed Canberra will host a Commonwealth Heads of Mission to commemorate her life. The commemoration will be held at the Lodge on Tuesday morning.
It is understood the Royal Australian Airforce would assist Pacific leaders in getting to the funeral service in London.
