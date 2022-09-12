Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has outlined the return of Federal Parliament following the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking on Monday morning, Mr Albanese outlined a national memorial would be held on the September 22 public holiday, after he and Governor-General David Hurley return from the funeral services in the United Kingdom.
Condolence motions in both the House and Senate will occur when Parliament resumes the following day.
"We will host the national memorial in the Great Hall that will be held at 11am," the Prime Minister said.
"The motion of condolence will be moved by myself and seconded by the leader of the opposition.
"This is a time for unity of Australia as a nation, a time where we are grieving and acknowledging the contribution of Queen Elizabeth II as our head of state for 70 years."
Mr Albanese confirmed he would be travelling to Japan on September 26 for the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Former prime ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull will also attend Mr Abe's funeral services.
The Prime Minister outlined the government wanted to prioritise the re-sitting of Parliament, which was cancelled due to the Queen's death.
"We are meeting as soon as practicable. That's been something that has been agreed," Mr Albanese said.
A number of legislation including the government's climate bill and the territory rights bill were before the Parliament for debate.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, who stood beside the Prime Minister, said the Senate would have three days set aside for these respective debates.
Senator Gallagher also highlighted the Queen's affinity for Canberra as her "home away from home".
"I know Her Majesty was very fond of Canberra," she said.
"Importantly the week of the 26th to the 28th will also give the Senate the opportunity to progress some important government legislation that we are unable to progress this week because of the changed arrangements."
Mr Albanese also pushed back on the question about whether it was the right time for the country to discuss whether it breaks away from the Commonwealth to become a republic.
He was also probed on whether the Voice to parliament and treaty with First Nations people should take precedence over the republic debate.
Mr Albanese said he was respecting the protocols and traditions put in place despite previously stating he backed Australia becoming a republic.
"I think there is something to be said for a prime minister who follows tradition, who follows protocols and who follows order," he said.
"That is something that I hope to define my prime ministership - is respect for those traditions."
IN OTHER NEWS:
He also doubled down on recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples within the constitution as the first priority.
"My priority for this term is the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution with the constitutionally recognised voice to parliament," he said.
Questions were also tossed at the Prime Minister over the suspension of Parliament, given the British government carried on and did not cancel sitting days.
Mr Albanese defended the 15 days of mourning and cancellation of parliament claiming he acted on advice.
"I think that we have seen enough breaches of protocol and arrangements and conventions," he said.
"They are arrangements that have been in place for a long period of time."
It comes after Australia's Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Lynette Wood, became the first Australian official to meet with King Charles III.
