Our waitress has been excellent tonight, but I feel like she doesn't really sell it to us as, you know, it takes, like, 20 minutes. And she's right that people prefer a much quicker sugar hit these days. It may not be a bad idea just to harvest the dessert orders at the same time as the main course. Just an idea, as why would you want to miss caramelised butter, sugar, crushed macadamias, apple crumble ... all swirling in a spiral of fresh glazed chunky apple and tucked into a buttery shortcrust pastry with hand-churned macadamia ice cream? Have mercy.

