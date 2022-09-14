The Canberra Times
Lennox Hastie and Tristain Rebettes join culinary forces at Mona Farm for exclusive one-off event

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
Lennox Hastie, of Sydney's Firedoor restaurant, is on his way to Mona Farm in Braidwood. Picture by Nikki To

The city and the country come together in November for a two-night, all-inclusive culinary collaboration featuring Lennox Hastie of acclaimed inner-city Sydney restaurant Firedoor and Tristan Rebbettes of Braidwood's luxurious Mona Farm.

