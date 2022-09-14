The city and the country come together in November for a two-night, all-inclusive culinary collaboration featuring Lennox Hastie of acclaimed inner-city Sydney restaurant Firedoor and Tristan Rebbettes of Braidwood's luxurious Mona Farm.
Limited to 38 tickets, the hero event will be a five-course dinner plus chef's snacks, designed and theatrically prepared by Hastie and Rebbettes on the second night.
The two-night package also includes accommodation in one of Mona Farm's six guest houses, a three-course dinner on night one, designed to be enjoyed in your own guest house; a signature spritz and grazing board on arrival; complimentary mini bar, breakfast each morning; and complimentary activities such as guided art and sculpture tours, garden tours, fitness sessions and the popular farm tours featuring the permanent farm residents.
Both chefs intend to hero local produce and seasonal ingredients throughout all five courses. In recent years, Braidwood has become a popular destination for chefs in search of quality, homegrown produce.
Hastie was first introduced to Mona Farm through his connection with a Braidwood-based truffle farm, making this event an authentic fit for him.
"I'm looking forward to creating an incredible experience at the beautiful Mona Farm come November," he says.
"Braidwood is a wonderful part of the world, home to some of my favourite produce, and I'm looking forward to working with Tristan on an exciting menu."
In addition to enjoying a range of "paddock-to-plate" produce such as Rebettes' house-made smoked ricotta and Mona Farm Wessex Saddleback sausage. Those familiar with Hastie's savory genius will be pleased to hear that his signature dry-aged beef will be making a strong celebrity appearance on the evening.
This high-profile collaboration signals the beginning of an exciting series of world-class events introduced by general manager Romy Besnard and supported by Mona Farm owners Bill and Belinda Pulver.
"We're excited to deliver an experience that challenges what's expected of a traditional chef collaboration or farm stay," Besnard says.
"Across all areas of the business, we pride ourselves on our contemporary approach to classic concepts and more importantly, our ability to surprise and delight our guests."
Located within the heritage listed town of Braidwood, Mona Farm is a luxury accommodation and events estate with award-winning gardens, a working farm, bespoke experiences, and a rich history to discover. Beautifully restored buildings and English-inspired gardens pay homage to the history, while Mona Farm's present owners embrace the contemporary. A diverse collection of Australian and international art and sculpture have been introduced throughout the estate, creating an unparalleled collision of art, nature and luxury.
Rebbettes was one of five finalists in Good Food's Young Chef of The Year Award in 2022. With more than 11 years' experience across several award-winning restaurants (Sepia, Cafe Paci, EST and Saint Peter) his contemporary approach to the role of executive chef and his sophisticated yet simple style of cooking is what led him to trade the city for the country.
Tickets are $1450pp. Check in Monday, November 7.
To book call Mona Farm Reservations directly on (02) 7202 5638 or secure your tickets instantly via monafarm.com.au/firedoor
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
