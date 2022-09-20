What's the best burger in Canberra? How about the best steak? And while we're at it, where's the best cocktail bar?
These questions - and more - were answered on Monday night when the Australian Hotels Association (ACT branch) hosted the annual Hospitality and Tourism Awards at the National Arboretum. (For the record, Grease Monkey won the Best Burger award, Capitol Bar & Grill took out Best Steak and Bar Beirut took out Best Cocktail, Lounge or Small Bar, while its owner Soumi Tannous took out Bartender of the Year.)
The award's judging process lasted for months, with judges sifting through more than 150 nominations across the various categories. And 450 people from Canberra's hospitality and tourism industry turned out to hear the results.
MUST READS:
"These winners represent the most outstanding product, venues, service and personnel the local hospitality and tourism industry has to offer," Australian Hotels Association ACT general manager Anthony Brierley said.
"This gala dinner and awards night was a celebration of this industry's perseverance and its dogged resilience. Twelve months ago, businesses in our industry were closed and staff were stood down. We survived, and we have bounced back."
"More than any certificate the Australian Hotels Association could provide, the industry's survival through the past twelve months is testament to the excellence of its places, products and people."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.