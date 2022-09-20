These questions - and more - were answered on Monday night when the Australian Hotels Association (ACT branch) hosted the annual Hospitality and Tourism Awards at the National Arboretum. (For the record, Grease Monkey won the Best Burger award, Capitol Bar & Grill took out Best Steak and Bar Beirut took out Best Cocktail, Lounge or Small Bar, while its owner Soumi Tannous took out Bartender of the Year.)