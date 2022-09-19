Walks are held once every month, usually on the second Sunday, meeting outside the gates of Royal Canberra Golf Course at 9.30am. You will be guided by a forester or tree expert. The walks are free and last for about two hours. Register online via Friends of ACT Arboreta Facebook page. All ages welcome but dogs are not permitted. Flat shoes, hat, bottle of drinking water recommended and I like a piece of dark chocolate. You may be able to visit the Spike Bar under the clubhouse for snacks and coffee after the walk.

