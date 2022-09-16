The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Reducing prison rates starts in the community

By Stuart Kinner
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
So, what can we do to improve outcomes for people released from prison and reduce their chances of going back? Follow the evidence. Picture by Jay Cronan

Reducing the rate of reincarceration among people released from prisons in Australia remains one of the nation's biggest challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.