They are mainly used now for older people who want some certainty of income, or retirees who wish to maximise their pension by taking out particular annuities that get special treatment by Centrelink. You are very well-placed for retirement, and I doubt very much if you will ever get the age pension. I think the best way to start off when you retire is to seek advice about starting an account-based pension from your super fund. You could always revisit the situation when you are older.