As a responsible pet owner, it is crucial to protect your companion animals from nasty infestations such as fleas.
Not only are flea bites irritating and painful to animals, but they can lead to other problems such as tapeworm, allergic reactions and disease.
There are multiple species of fleas including the cat and dog flea, however these fleas can also infest other pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, mice and chickens, as well as wildlife and humans.
It is important to know that although fleas can start out as just a few, they can quickly turn into a full infestation which can be hard and frustrating to control.
Prevention is the key to maintaining good health inside and out and with regular grooming and health checks, fleas can be controlled and are preventable with the right management.
Here are some handy tips to understand the effects of fleas and what to do if your pet has been infected.
Fleas tend to infect animals under warm and humid conditions, and also when they detect the presence of a host animal.
Once they attach to an animal, they lay their eggs on the animal's hair which then falls into the surrounding environment such as bedding, under furniture, carpets or in garden soil.
Did you know only 5 per cent of the flea problem is visible on your pet and the other 95 per cent is in the environment!?
This means the main source of infestation is actually the pet's normal surroundings.
If your pet becomes infected by fleas, you can treat your pet's environment by regularly vacuuming your pet's sleeping area, floors, furniture and skirting boards and disposing of vacuum cleaner bags.
Pet bedding should also be washed weekly at a high temperature, as well as outdoor kennels, runs or enclosures sprayed with an adult flea killer every week until the infestation is cleared.
It is recommended to consult with your veterinarian before this process to ensure any products you use are safe for your pet.
Adult fleas are tiny dark brown insects, about 1-2 millimetres long, that appear flattened sideways and may be seen moving quickly through your pet's fur or on their skin.
Fleas can be hard to spot as some animals show no response or only respond with occasional scratching.
Others are more sensitive and may show physical signs such as spots, reddening, loss of hair, thickened skin - such as around the ear edges or most commonly scratching and biting intensely.
Remember that pets react to fleas differently, so there may not be any obvious signs.
The easiest way to know if your pet has fleas is to groom them regularly.
Other than seeing live fleas you may also find flea dirt which appears as dark specks on your pet's skin.
If your pet is presenting signs of fleas, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible so they can provide advice on the most suitable product for your pet.
Remember to follow your veterinarian's advice closely and only use a product that is safe for your pet specifically; products are often designed to be species specific and can be fatal if given to the wrong animal (e.g. dog products can be fatal if given to cats).
It is not advisable to purchase these products without veterinary advice.
Since fleas can leap from host to host, other pets or animals in close contact with an infested pet can also become sources of infection.
If you have other pets living in the same household, it is best to treat them as well.
With these tips, along with regular grooming and health checks, you and your companion animal are on the right track to preventing these nasty fleas from coming into your life.
