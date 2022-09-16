Police officers swooped on an alleged offender in the Canberra CBD this morning, resulting in a dramatic arrest.
A 39-year-old man was cuffed and taken away in the back of a police vehicle at about 10am in Civic.
The arrest took place outside the city bus interchange while stunned onlookers watched on.
In a statement issued a short time later, police said they had responded to reports of a "suspicious man" near Marcus Clarke Street in the city.
He had been allegedly in possession of two replica firearms.
"A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody near the corner of Alinga Street and Odgers Lane, and is currently assisting police with enquiries," ACT police said in a statement.
The man appeared to be preparing to board a bus at the Civic interchange.
Several police vehicles sped through the city with lights blazing prior to arrest.
"Despite the large police presence in the area, there is no ongoing threat to public safety," police said
"Investigations into the incident are ongoing".
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7217905. Information can be provided anonymously.
Both uniformed and undercover officers took part in the operation.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
