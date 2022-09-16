Fighting fit and look fabulous | Trending

Fashion and fitness collide, in a collection of pieces that are both stylish and sporty.
Puma X Dua Lipa striped dress, $110. Sport-inspired streetwear is befitting of a collaboration with this pop superstar. au.puma.com
Adidas Project Two watch, $129.95. This is the perfect combination of classic watch design, streetwear attitude and everyday comfort. iconic.com.au
Bum bag, $80. Keep your essentials (think phone, keys, sunscreen, etc.) safe while you're out and about, working up a sweat. adidas.com.au
Cropped sweater tracksuit, $110. The athleisure aesthetic is cool enough to also be worn when you're ducking out to the shops or chilling on the couch. au.boohoo.com
Classic red suede shoes, $130. A classic design that suits modern fitness pursuits. au.puma.com
Aqua water bottle, $69. Fill up your water bottle and let the rose quartz crystals deliver good vibes while you sip. au.pmdbeauty.com
Graffiti crop top, $55. Part of a new graffiti-inspired collection celebrating Bondi's artists and street art. bondiactive.com
City Sweat men's hoodie, $109. Opt for soft, naturally breathable fabric such as this when you're buying workout wear. lululemon.com.au/en-au
Kimmy Hogan yoga mat, $79.99. Gives you something pretty to look at when you're in a yoga inversion. adairs.com.au
Sticky Zinc, $34.95. Broad spectrum and up to four-hours water resistant, this multi-tasker works as a great BB cream or in place of foundation when your workout is followed by a coffee date. wearefeelgoodinc.com.au
Bala Bangles, $75. Incidental exercise is here, with this stylish set of weighted bangles. Wear them on your wrists or ankles when you're training, shopping, even folding washing. youtime.com
Follow Through skort, $159. A hyper lightweight double-layer short-and-skirt combo, designed for supreme performance on and off the court. pe-nation.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.