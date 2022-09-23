Be inspired by nature | Trending

Spring gardens are a constant source of inspiration, from fashion and homewares, to outdoor accessories.
Barcs Australia jewel dragonfly brooch, $49.95. Bejewelled insects are fun accessories on jackets and coats. myer.com.au
Bird planter/pot hangers (set of two), $14.99. Dress up your greenery with these ceramic ornaments that perch on the side of a planter or pot. yellowoctopus.com.au
Pleated loose tapered-fit jacquard pants, $279.95. These cool duds come with a matching shirt, for guys who are partial to a co-ord. scotch-soda.com.au
The Blck Pen Golden Summer bamboo plates (set of four), $19.95. Part of a range of new accessories that are perfect for picnics and barbecues. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Butterfly Wink bead, $75. The new Meadow Moments range of beads is great fun, with insects, blooms and mythical garden creatures forming the collection. trollbeads.com.au
Wildlife Garden bird feeder/nesting box, $149.90. Crafted using wood from sustainably managed forests, the feeding slots in the bottom of the house give small birds easy access to food, while protecting seeds from the weather, droppings and large birds. thedesigngiftshop.com
Black floral print dress, $299. Evokes romantic notions of being in the night garden (as opposed to the Makka Pakka variety). torannce.com
Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque, $269.99. Produced in limited quantities, this bottle is almost as captivating as the champagne within. danmurphys.com.au
Flower Garden cushion, $56. Created by renowned designer William Morris, the bold graphic pattern print adds a dash of elegance to any room. wanderlostandfound.com
Little Green Man tote, $55. Perfect for your weekend shopping trips. wanderlostandfound.com
Trinket Surf tray, $12.99. Designed to hold your jewellery and most precious trinkets. linenhouse.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
