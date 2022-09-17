But at my time of life my greatest expectation of governments and systems of government is that in their absurdity they should entertain and amuse and sometimes even excite. So for example one has to be a dull and insensitive fossil not to be looking forward to the spectacular orgy of Charles III's coronation. While doing my reading on this becoming-conservative-with-age subject I've come across one researcher's finding that older adults with conservative/reactionary beliefs tend to be more outspoken and argumentative in the afternoons.