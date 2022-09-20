A "pretty standard bread-and-butter" budget will include an improvement of $50 billion, but the Treasurer is warning that will create "additional issues" going forwards.
And with a cut to the fuel excise to expire in just over a week, Jim Chalmers is also insisting motorists will not bare the full brunt.
Dr Chalmers will unveil the final budget outcome on Wednesday, urging Australians to view the October budget as the "beginning not the end" of national conversation on the economy.
The 2022-23 budget will include an improvement of $50 billion, driven primarily by higher-than-expected revenues, and also lower-than-budgeted payments.
"This substantial improvement is welcome, but the bulk of it is driven by temporary factors," Dr Chalmers told reporters on Tuesday.
"On the revenue side, commodity prices remained higher for longer than expected over 2022, but they've already begun to drop.
"[I] really encourage you not to see the improvement in 21-22 as an ongoing improvement. On the contrary, some of the improvements in the budget last year create additional issues for us and for the expenditure review committee."
Dr Chalmers said the budget would include difficult decisions, with Labor needing to find room for structural pressures squeezing the economy.
"I encourage you to see this budget ... as the beginning, not the end, of a big national conversation about the structural position of the budget," he said.
Motorists are set for a hip-pocket hit at the end of the month, when the removal of the fuel excise cut is set to see petrol prices spike.
Responding to soaring cost-of-living pressures weeks before the May federal election, the Coalition halved taxes paid on fuel by 22c per litre.
But with the relief set to expire on September 28, Dr Chalmers insisted the full cost would not flow on to motorists at the bowser.
"We're under no illusions that this will be difficult for people. It's a difficult decision for us to take as well, but we put a premium on responsible budget management," he said.
"We need to remember that fuel prices in most parts of the country at the moment are now around 50c a litre below the peak recorded in July."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
