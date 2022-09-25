The nature play school holiday program is springing to life at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and Namadgi National Park, with lots of fun, bush-related activities for everyone to enjoy.
Learn how to get clues from animal poos, brew billy tea and damper, forage for bush tucker, explore the world of waterbugs or try your hand (and eyes) at junior birdwatching.
Recent upgrades at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve are also providing people with disability or mobility issues improved opportunities to visit. The changes include improved walking surfaces in the Sanctuary and at the koala-viewing area and upgraded disability toilets in the Sanctuary.
ACT Parks and Conservation Service executive branch manager Stephen Alegria said the welcome mat would be rolled out for visitors over the school holidays.
"Each of the activities on offer are designed to teach the community more about our native wildlife and keep the kids entertained during their school holidays," Mr Alegria said.
"Picnic like a pioneer with billy tea and damper used to be a rite of passage for young Australians so I'm glad it's back on the program this year. Who knows, perhaps Poos Give Us Clues will be the next rite of passage for young bush detectives!
"The government continues to invest in upgrades to improve access to parks and reserves to ensure that everyone can enjoy the wonders of ACT's parks and reserves."
The upgrades at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve include:
All activities are free to attend but bookings are essential. Park entry fees still apply at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.
The link for bookings, dates and times is here.
