Spring into school holidays at Tidbinbilla and Namadgi National Park with lots of fun and free activities

September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Lots to do these school holidays at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The nature play school holiday program is springing to life at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and Namadgi National Park, with lots of fun, bush-related activities for everyone to enjoy.

