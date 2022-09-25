The Canberra Times
12 year- old allegedly robbed by young teens at Kippax Shopping Centre in Holt

Updated September 25 2022 - 2:31am, first published 1:10am
Three young teenagers were arrested after allegedly threatening a 12-year-old boy before stealing his phone and other items at a shopping centre in Canberra's west.

