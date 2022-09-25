Three young teenagers were arrested after allegedly threatening a 12-year-old boy before stealing his phone and other items at a shopping centre in Canberra's west.
The teenagers, two aged 14 and one aged 13, are scheduled to appear in the ACT Children's Court on Monday after each being charged with one count of aggravated robbery in company.
Police will allege that about 3pm on Saturday at Kippax Shopping Centre in Holt, three boys threatened a 12-year-old boy before stealing his mobile phone and other items.
A passer-by reported the incident to police and when officers from Belconnen station attended, they were handed photos of the alleged offenders and told that the three boys had hopped on a bus to Civic.
About 3.49pm police intercepted the bus on Barry Drive, Turner, and arrested the three young people.
The trio were granted bail ahead of their court appearance on Monday.
"ACT Policing would like to thank the members of the community who supplied information leading to the quick arrests of the accused," police said in a statement.
