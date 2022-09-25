The Canberra Times
Scooter and car in serious crash near Namadgi School in Kambah

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
September 25 2022
Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Kambah. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A 19-year-old scooter rider was in a "critical" condition after the scooter she was on and a Ford Falcon collided at a pedestrian crossing.

