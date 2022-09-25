A 19-year-old scooter rider was in a "critical" condition after the scooter she was on and a Ford Falcon collided at a pedestrian crossing.
The scooter was crossing but it is not known what lights - green or red - were showing.
The woman was rushed to hospital after the crash at Drakeford Drive next to Namadgi School in Kambah.
Police at the scene were trying to ascertain whether the car or the electric scooter had right of way at the crossing.
The collision happened at about three o'clock on Sunday afternoon.
It is not thought that this scooter was one from the officially sanctioned schemes.
But there have been repeated warnings that the rising number of electric scooters in Canberra would lead to more accidents.
Studies done in Melbourne and in New Zealand showed a rise when schemes were introduced.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
